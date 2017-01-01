After installing OptinChat, Bloggersideas has doubled the conversion ratio on the blog and has collected more than 7,000 email IDs so far.
Jitendra Vaswani
Collect emails while sharing links
Why share links aimlessly when you can covert readers of your links into subscribers?
Convert 3X more than optinforms
Our user are seeing a huge spike in conversions due to interactive nature of OptinChat.
Exit chat
Interactive exit chat to collect visitor emails when they leave. It’s so engaging that visitors would hesitate to leave without answering it!
Why OptinChat is the best tool
for attracting Subscriptions?
High Conversions - Up to 14%
OptinChat's beta testers have experienced sky high conversions because of the interactive nature of OptinChat. You will get conversions that are 2x to 3x of other tools like popups.
Page Level Targeting
Show different messages on different pages. Like, If someone is in your about me page, send them to connect on Facebook! All with the same interactive chat module.
Create Your Own AI Chat
OptinChat Creator helps you build your own chat module with Custom Questions and Answers. You know your users better!
Data Storage & Integrations
Store your emails in a dashboard and export it as a CSV file. You will also get a lot of direct integration options.
How does OptinChat Work?
OptinChat is very easy to configure. Sign up, build your questions and replies and deploy the JS code on your website to start converting your users into subscribers. Watch this video to learn how it worksGET STARTED NOW!
What do our customers say?
I would like to mention that the features that OptinChat provides are awesome and is helping me making them feel much more comfortable with AI chat than any other tool.
Farhad Sajid
CEO at Cybrosec India
We run an English language training institute called HelpEng. OptinChat is a game changer for us because it helps us convert 12% of visitors into email subscribers. No other optin tool has given us this much conversion. If you take email marketing seriously, then this is a must use tool for you.
Vamshi Raj
Co-founder at HelpEng
OptinChat helps us to solve our existing user queries digitally in no time. Also it helped us in increasing App downloads. Best AI application, Go for it. Cheers!
Suresh Chaudhary
Digital Marketing Manager at Edenred
I was trying to install OptinChat plugin on my WordPress blog website www.freelancingjack.com. I find its installation process so easy that anyone can just plug and play with it. I am using free version of it now. Let's see what OptinChat has to offer to users with its pro version.
Raghabendra
Founder at Freelancing Jack
In one word, Opt-In Chat is AMAZING. Money is worth investing in a next level email collecting tool. In just first 5 days, I have converted 2x than my welcome pop-up and it’s going up.
Puneet Gogia
Founder, ExcelChamps.com
Seamlessly integrates with
How OptinChat Empowers Your Website:
- Non-intrusive, user-friendly conversion engine
- Seamless real-time integrations
- All assets delivered from CDN network for high load speed
- Collect Name, Email and Phone Numbers
- Works on Mobile too!